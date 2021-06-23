Riverside man fleeing Pell City police jumps in river, drowns

PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — A man who fled police after being stopped on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle jumped into a river after a short chase and drowned, authorities said.

Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin said an officer stopped a vehicle Tuesday night but the driver pulled away prematurely, al.com reported.

The driver fled on Interstate 20, prompting a short chase that ended when he stopped on the shoulder of the highway, got out and jumped into the Coosa River in an attempt to get away.

Police, firefighters and a dive team were called to the scene but the man’s body was found before a search began, Irwin said.

David Harold Grant Morgan, 37 of Riverside, was identified by local authorities. State police will investigate what happened at Irwin’s request.