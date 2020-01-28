Man fatally shot following argument, BPD investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday night.

According to BPD, officers were called to a report of a man shot in the 600 block of Goldwire Place just before 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound lying on the ground. Authorities took the victim to UAB Hospital for treatment but he later succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was later identified as 23-year-old James Rashad Brown of Birmingham.

After further investigation, BPD discovered there was a verbal altercation that escalated to a physical altercation before the shooting took place.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

No further information has been released at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

