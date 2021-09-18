Man drowns while fishing with son at Weiss Lake in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who had been fishing with his son at Weiss Lake below the dam went underwater and did not resurface Friday morning. A dive team was able to recover his body that night.

The man was identified as 41-year-old Cedric Davis from Fort Payne.

Cherokee County EMA Director Joey Weaver said that the man went into the water from a concrete wall off County Road 7 in the Leesburg area. The call was received around 9:30 a.m. and crews from Cherokee County Rescue Squad, Leesburg Fire and Cherokee County EMA all responded with boats and a dive team. Etowah County also brought a dive team.

Alabama Power shut down the dam and spillway to help with the search efforts.

Around 7 p.m., Weaver said that the divers located and removed the body.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, ALEA Marine Patrol and Alabama Game and Fish also assisted with the search.