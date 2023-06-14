CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man drowned at Smith Lake in Cullman Tuesday afternoon.

Cody Lindsey, 36, of Cullman, drowned at Smith Lake Park on County Road 386. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Lindsey had jumped in the lake at 4:13 p.m. to get his jet ski that had become detached from the dock. While attempting to get the jet ski, he slipped in the water and began calling for help but went underwater and never came up.

At 9 p.m., Lindsey’s body was recovered.

The drowning is under investigation.