GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man drowned in the Black Warrior River in Eutaw over the Labor Day weekend.

According to the Greene County EMS, a man’s body was recovered from Black Warrior River near the A.I. Selden Dam, off Lock 7 Road in Eutaw. Search crews were able to locate the man’s body four minutes after entering the water.

Initial reports are that the man was attempting to cross the water in the same area, with a small group of people.

