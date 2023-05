BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man died after drowning in the Cahaba River Sunday night.

Jesus Garcia-Ruic, 26, was pronounced dead after falling off a log in the river and drowning near the 2100 block of Grants Mill Road in Irondale, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports.

According to the JCCO, Garcia-Ruic fell off the log at 6:59 p.m. and was pronounced dead at 7:43 p.m.

The Irondale Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Garcia-Ruic’s death.