Tuscaloosa man dies in police custody at Northport DCH, investigation underway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights by night

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a man died while in police custody at Northport DCH early Saturday morning.

In a press release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, it states Kendrell Watkins, 31, died at the hospital at 2:57 a.m.

A patrol officer responded to a call of property damage to a home in a Cherrystone neighborhood on Friday night at 11:01 p.m. Police say the family member that called also reported that Watkins was “losing it.” An hour later, a woman reported that a man was half-dressed in the empty parking lot of a shopping center off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It was Watkins. Patrol officers approached him and asked if he needed assistance—he said he did not and ran away.

In an attempt to stop him, TPD officers used a taser to take him down him after he ran naked into the intersection of 15th Street and Martin Luth King Jr. Boulevard.

Watkins was hospitalized after.

Tuscaloosa police included that Watkins was conscious and alert when medical personnel arrived approximately seven minutes later and treated him at the scene before transporting him to the Northport DCH to be checked for any complications.

Watkins became unresponsive at the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is under investigation by members of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Tuscaloosa police said both of the patrol officers involved will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

After consulting with Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb, the department has decided to make body camera footage from the incident available to the public.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page