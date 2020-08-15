Tuscaloosa man dies in police custody at Northport DCH, investigation underway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a man died while in police custody at Northport DCH early Saturday morning.

In a press release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department, it states Kendrell Watkins, 31, died at the hospital at 2:57 a.m.

A patrol officer responded to a call of property damage to a home in a Cherrystone neighborhood on Friday night at 11:01 p.m. Police say the family member that called also reported that Watkins was “losing it.” An hour later, a woman reported that a man was half-dressed in the empty parking lot of a shopping center off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

It was Watkins. Patrol officers approached him and asked if he needed assistance—he said he did not and ran away.

In an attempt to stop him, TPD officers used a taser to take him down him after he ran naked into the intersection of 15th Street and Martin Luth King Jr. Boulevard.

Watkins was hospitalized after.

Tuscaloosa police included that Watkins was conscious and alert when medical personnel arrived approximately seven minutes later and treated him at the scene before transporting him to the Northport DCH to be checked for any complications.

Watkins became unresponsive at the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is under investigation by members of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Tuscaloosa police said both of the patrol officers involved will remain on administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

After consulting with Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb, the department has decided to make body camera footage from the incident available to the public.

