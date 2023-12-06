BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man died following a house fire in the Concord community in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called to a house in the 7200 block of Taylors Ferry Road before 6 a.m. Wednesday. During the investigation, it was determined that a man had died in the fire.

The identity of the victim has not been released and no foul play is suspected in the cause of the fire.

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the case.