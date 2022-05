ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 41-year-old man died as the result of an accident at Alabama International Dragway over the weekend.

According to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office, a vehicle lunged and hit another vehicle that was on a jack being worked on. The second vehicle was knocked off the jack stand and resulted in the death of Chad McDonald, of Talladega.

Details are limited at this time.