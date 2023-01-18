BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham house fire resulted in the death of a 79-year-old man, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said Jesse Gaddy, of Birmingham, was originally injured in a house fire on Cotton Avenue SW Sunday. Gaddy was found inside the home by Birmingham Fire and Rescue and was taken to Princeton Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Gaddy died from his injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Birmingham Fire Marshal’s Office. The circumstances surrounding Gaddy’s death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.