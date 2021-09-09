Brierfield man dies after boating accident in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after he fell into the water of Smith Lake due to a boating accident, police said Thursday evening.

The man was identified as Neil Lee Monroe, an 80-year-old Brierfield man.

Officials from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the Smith Lake Task Force, and several other agencies aided in a search and recovery effort following the accident.

“Unfortunately,” the sheriff’s office said, “the man did not survive the accident.”

