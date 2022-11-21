BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 55-year-old man who was hit by a train in Birmingham Thursday afternoon has died.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Willie Junior Osborne was driving a van in the 10 block of Center Place South when he was struck by a train. He was found around 1:11 p.m.

First responders transported Osborne to UAB Hospital, where he died Saturday night.

The cause and circumstances surrounding Osbourne’s death are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.