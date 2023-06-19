SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man died days after being booked in the Shelby County Jail for violating his probation.

According to the Shelby County Sheriffs Office, Joshua Dewayne Files died at a local hospital at 9 p.m. Saturday, two days after being moved from the jail after suffering a “medical emergency” while in custody on June 15. Files had been held at the jail since June 6 for a probation violation in a theft case.

Officials report that previous to the “medical emergency,” Files had begun acting erratically on June 12 and was moved from the jail’s general population area to a special housing cell.

“We express our sincere condolences to Mr. Files’ family during this difficult time,” Sheriff John Samaniego said in a statement.

Per Samaniego’s request, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a review of the circumstances surrounding Files’ death. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will conduct an autopsy in an effort to determine the cause of death.

The release stated that when Files was first booked in the jail, he received a medical and mental health assessment.

No further information on Files or what could have contributed to his death have not been released. The case is under investigation.