Man dies after getting into physical altercation at Marino’s Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was involved in a physical altercation with a security guard at Marino’s Market Thursday afternoon.

BPD says the 50-year-old man went to the grocery store and was angry before getting into the altercation. When BPD arrived at the scene they discovered the man unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased.

The man was later identified as Gregory Johnson of Birmingham by the Jefferson County Coroner.

The case is being classified as an undisclosed death and will be taken to the district attorney’s office.

No other information has been released at this time.

