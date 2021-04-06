Man dies after being struck by car in Talladega County

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Lincoln man was killed after being hit by a car as he was crossing the street in Talladega County Monday night.

Frankie Waters, 51, was struck by a Honda Accord as he was walking on I-20 at 8:20 p.m. Monday. Waters was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on the eastbound side of I-20 near the 165 mile marker, less than one mile west of Lincoln.

No additional information was available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.