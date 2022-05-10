TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed after being struck by a train in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.

At approximately 3:37 p.m., officers were called to the area of Veterans Memorial Parkway and 39th Avenue at the request of Norfolk Southern Railroad regarding a train that had struck a man in his 50s who was walking along the tracks. According to police, the man died at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released. The accident is under investigation.