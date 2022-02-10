ADAMSVILLE, Ala (WIAT) — A man has died due to his injuries sustained in a house fire two weeks ago in Adamsville.

Kamron James Stanford, 18, was injured during a house fire on the 5000 block of Oak Leaf Circle in Adamsville on Jan. 23 just after midnight. He was transported and treated at UAB hospital where he died two weeks later on Feb. 8.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities believe the fire was caused by an electric space heater.

