GRAYSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after being involved in a head-on collision on I-22 Friday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was driving on I-22 around 12:40 a.m. when he collided head-on with a tractor trailer travelling westbound. Both vehicles caught on fire after the initial crash.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.