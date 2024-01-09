BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in critical condition at UAB Hospital after being shot Tuesday morning.

According to Bessemer Police Public Information Officer Justin Burmeister, two men were talking in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station, located at 4th Avenue and Lake Ridge Road, when one man fired a shot at the other at 2:30 a.m.

The suspect left the scene after shooting.

The victim was transported to UAB Hospital and is listed as in critical but stable condition.

The Bessemer Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 205-481-4366.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.