BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Clanton man is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night.

Harley William Dale Cantrell, 28, was the lone rider of a motorcycle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The wreck occurred on Interstate 459 North at Morgan Road (Exit 6) in Bessemer.

Cantrell was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 p.m. The cause and circumstances of the wreck are being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department.