BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run occurred on I-65 Tuesday night in Birmingham.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the pedestrian was walking in the southbound lanes of I-65 when he was struck at 7:18 p.m. by an unknown vehicle at Fourth Avenue South. The vehicle left the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. and has not been identified. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.