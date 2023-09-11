MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday afternoon.

Just before noon, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the intersection of McAshan Rd and Old Tuscaloosa Highway in McCalla where a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer had collided.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to UAB West Hospital for treatment, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, according to JCSO.

The JCSO’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.