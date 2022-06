BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with a train Sunday evening.

According to Capt. Orlando Reynolds with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue and 17th Way.

The man, who’s identity has not ben released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

