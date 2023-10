BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A man is dead after being struck by a car Saturday morning.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was a pedestrian walking in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue West when he was struck by a motor vehicle at 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

He was then transported to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:34 a.m.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.