BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead after allegedly attempting to break and enter into a Highland Lake home on Wednesday.

According to the BCSO, deputies responded to a 911 call in the Highland Lake area while patrolling the Sugar Land Lake area. The BCSO alleges William Cody Vaughn had been breaking in and attempting to break into multiple locations in and around the Sugar Land Lake area and deputies were responding as calls came in.

The BCSO stated Vaughn walked to County Road 29 where a citizen checking her mail noticed him. She decided to go back to her house and get the mail later.

Vaughn began walking in a hurried manner toward her, the BCSO wrote, causing the citizen to run into her house and lock the door. Vaughn then came onto her front porch and attempted to make entry into her home, according to the BCSO.

The citizen called 911 and deputies were alerted immediately. While deputies were en route from the Sugar Land Lake area, the citizen’s husband returned home from work. Upon arrival, he said he found Vaughn had made entry into his vehicle.

According to the BCSO, he confronted Vaughn, not knowing that his wife had called 911 about the attempted burglary.

When Vaughn turned in response, he brandished a firearm, the BCSO stated. The homeowner then pulled out his own firearm and shot Vaughn one time, according to BCSO. Just as the homeowner fired, a deputy pulled into the driveway. Deputies immediately began lifesaving measures on Vaughn until medics arrived.

A Life Flight helicopter responded to Appalachian High School to transport Vaughn to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:42 p.m. on Thursday. Vaughn’s body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time, and no charges expected to be filed in the future, according to the BCSO.