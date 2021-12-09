Man convicted of sexual abuse found dead in Bessemer prison cell

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christmas Day
December 25 2021 12:00 am

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man convicted of first degree sexual abuse in 2002 was found dead in his private cell by Bessemer maximum security prison staff Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 47-year-old Leon Demel Latham was found by a correctional staff just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday unresponsive inside his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility.

Latham was transported to the prison infirmary where he was pronounced dead. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the cause of death.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story