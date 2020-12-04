Man, child die in house fire on 9th Terrace North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and child have died after suffering severe injuries in a house fire on 9th Terrace North in Birmingham Friday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Taylor Seehusen, the call came in at 2:48 a.m. Friday about a fire that had engulfed the front and right side of the structure. The man and the child were found in critical condition and taken to the UAB Hospital and Children’s of Alabama respectively. They later died from their injuries.

The victims’ identities have not been revealed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.