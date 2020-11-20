Man charged with shooting, killing father in Letson Farms

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his father Thursday.

According to JCSO, 23-year-old Jaylon Smith-George fatally shot his father in the 6300 block of North Clubview Circle in the Letson Farms community.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

Smith-George has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

