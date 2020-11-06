Man charged with robbing pizza delivery driver in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man they say robbed a pizza delivery driver Thursday night.

According to TPD, the driver went to deliver the pizza on Wiley Drive around 9:15 p.m. Once he arrived, he realized the address he was given did not exist. That’s when an armed suspect approached him and took the driver’s phone and a small amount of cash.

After an initial investigation, authorities charged 19-year-old Amanuel Cameron Oats with one count of first-degree robbery. He may face additional charges due to possible involvement to similar robberies, according to TPD.

Oats is now being held on a $60,000 bond.

