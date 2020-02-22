Man charged with killing 21-year-old in Birmingham

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old late last month.

Lathedrick Miles, 44, is charged with the murder of Travars Wages on Jan. 30.

BPD says they found an injured Wages in the 2700 block of Pearson Avenue SW just before 2:45 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 12.

Miles is now in custody and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events