BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old late last month.
Lathedrick Miles, 44, is charged with the murder of Travars Wages on Jan. 30.
BPD says they found an injured Wages in the 2700 block of Pearson Avenue SW just before 2:45 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 12.
Miles is now in custody and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail. No other information has been released at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- Super Tuesday countdown: Texas may be a make-or-break for 2020 Democratic candidates
- Man charged with killing 21-year-old in Birmingham
- Sharpe Field a major part of Tuskegee Airmen history
- BPD arrest suspect accused of murdering a man in October
- Unscripted ‘Friends’ reunion special to launch with HBO Max