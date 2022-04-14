BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man has been charged with defrauding a Jefferson County retirement plan by collecting benefits that weren’t his.

According to a press release from the US Department of Justice, Gary Dean Gibbs Jr. is accused of receiving money from the General Retirement System for Employees of Jefferson County that was intended to go to his father, who was a retired, former employee of the county. The only problem was that his father had died in 2017.

Authorities believe Gibbs, 52, had hidden his father’s death and from September 2017 to February 2022, he forged his father’s signature and used his personal identifiers to continue to get paid by the retirement plan. Gibbs is said to have collected approximately $132,646.12 from GRS.

According to a plea agreement filed Thursday, Gibbs agreed to plead guilty to the charge of wire fraud. The maximum penalty for the charge is 20 years in prison and a $250,000 bond.