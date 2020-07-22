Man charged with child sex crimes after runaway juveniles found in Bessemer in May

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested a man accused of multiple sex crimes against juveniles after two runaway girls were found back on May 13.

Joseph Junior Clemons, 25, has been charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of facilitating the travel of a child for unlawful sex acts, two counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes and electronic solicitation of a child.

Clemons was named a suspect following an investigation by Bessemer PD after one of the juveniles was found by an officer during a traffic stop. After questioning the child, who was found to be a runaway, she led authorities to a home in the 300 block of 31st Street South where they located another runaway juvenile.

The two girls were 15 and 13 years old at the time of the incident.

Clemons is now being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $225,000 bond.

