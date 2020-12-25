Man charged with attempted murder involving a Tuscaloosa Police Officer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is now in custody after shooting at a Tuscaloosa Police Officer early Christmas morning.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jack Warner Parkway (Riverpoint Apartments), a female reported of a robbery and vehicle theft by a male armed with a handgun.

Tuscaloosa PD responded, made a report, and began searching for the suspect and victim’s vehicle.

At approximately 3:00 a.m. after midnight, Tuscaloosa PD responded to a second apartment complex, Evolve, on 6th Ave NE on a suspicious male.

Once officers arrived to the scene, the suspect fled on foot and officers pursued on foot.

During the pursuit, a shot was fired from the suspect. No officers involved were injured.

According to reports, multiple items from the previous reported robbery was found in his possession, along with a loaded pistol.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has identified the suspect as Danny William Haynes, 36, and was charged with the following: Attempted Murder, Robbery 1st, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm (Convicted Felon), and Attempting to Elude Police.

Reports say Haynes has an extensive criminal history, including multiple felony cases.

Haynes is now being held without bond pending approval by the courts.