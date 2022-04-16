WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Argo man was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting that left a 42-year-old woman dead Friday morning.

Lawrence “Rayburn” Mitchell, 69, was arrested and charged with murder and 3rd degree domestic violence. Mitchell is being held without bond at the Walker County Jail.

According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the victim in the shooting has been identified as Chasada Nicole Frost.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is asked to contact the WCSO at 205-302-6464.