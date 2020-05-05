Man charged in death of 11-year-old on hunting trip

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in the death of an 11-year-old boy on a hunting trip last week.

According to JCSO, Troy Ellis was shot and killed May 1 in the 9100 block Cedar Mountain Road. Ellis and his father were apart of a hunting party that went into the woods.

During the hunting, 35-year-old Joshua Stewart Burks fired the fatal shot. The shot also caused minor injury to Ellis’ father who was treated at the scene.

Burks has been charged with reckless manslaughter and is expected to turn himself in, according to JCSO. He will then be placed in the Jefferson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up in honor of Ellis. To make a donation, click here.

