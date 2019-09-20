Man charged in connection to burning down building for Walker County Sheriff’s Office

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the burning down of a building set to house the WCSO’s Parrish substation.

Joshua Clayton Little, 33, has been charged with second-degree arson for the incident that occurred Aug. 13. The building was located at 24 Main Drive.

WCSO says that after investigating the incident, it was discovered two suspects were allegedly paid to burn down the building as a form of retaliation due to WCSO making multiple arrests in Parrish.

A second suspect has not yet been arrested. No other information has been released. The investigation is still ongoing.