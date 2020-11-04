Man charged for shooting at police, injuring 2 others, stealing JCSO vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has issued charges for a man who is accused of shooting at police, injuring two bystanders and also stealing a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Saturday.

28-year-old Donnie Brock Jr. has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

According to BPD, Brock shot at a police officer who was stopped at a traffic light early Saturday morning. The officer was not injured.

Brock then drove around and fired shots into another vehicle, injuring two civilians. A male victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries while a female did. There is no update on her condition.

After that, Brock was involved in a short standoff and then gained control of a JCSO patrol vehicle. He led authorities on a chase before becoming disabled. He was taken into custody and did sustain minor injuries during the entire ordeal, according to BPD.

BPD also says that officers did discharge their firearms during the incident. No other information has been released.

Brock is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

