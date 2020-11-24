Man calls authorities after he shoots person in Clay, JCSO investigating

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man called deputies on himself Tuesday afternoon.

According to JCSO, deputies received a call from a man around 3:15 p.m. saying he had shot another man in the 7500 block of Weems Lane in Clay.

Authorities arrived on scene and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed him to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect has been taken into custody for questioning. No other information has been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

