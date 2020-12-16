Man arrested on multiple sex crimes against 2 minors in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who is accused of multiple sex crimes against two juvenile individuals has been arrested by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

According to SCSO, Michael Alton Fowler was taken into custody Monday on several charges dating back several years against two minors.

The incidents are said to have happened between 2010 and 2014 in an unincorporated area of Shelby County between Alabaster and Montevallo.

Fowler has been charged with one count of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sexual abuse. He is currently being held at the Shelby County on a $180,000 bond.

SCSO is asking for any potential additional victims to contact authorities at 205-670-6000.