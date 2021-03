BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old earlier this month.

Glenn’Darrius Robinson, 19, turned himself in to police Monday. He is accused of killing Saveon Washington back on March 16 in the 1800 block of Long 14th Street.

Robinson has been charged with murder and was released from the Jefferson County Jail after posting his $150,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time.