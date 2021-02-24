Man arrested in slaying of high school basketball coach killed at Selma restaurant

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man is charged with capital murder in the killing of an Alabama high school basketball coach nearly three weeks after the man was shot to death outside a barbecue restaurant in Selma.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says federal marshals captured Jerry Johnson at the home of a woman in Montgomery on Tuesday. He says Johnson was accused of killing Dallas County coach Christopher Harrell during what was described as a random robbery at the business.

Court records weren’t immediately available to show whether Johnson had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.