Man arrested in slaying of high school basketball coach killed at Selma restaurant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man is charged with capital murder in the killing of an Alabama high school basketball coach nearly three weeks after the man was shot to death outside a barbecue restaurant in Selma.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says federal marshals captured Jerry Johnson at the home of a woman in Montgomery on Tuesday. He says Johnson was accused of killing Dallas County coach Christopher Harrell during what was described as a random robbery at the business.

Court records weren’t immediately available to show whether Johnson had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES