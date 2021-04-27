Man arrested in murder of woman, 2 children found in partially submerged car in Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the deaths of a woman and two children whose bodies were found in a partially submerged car in Lake Eufaula Monday morning.

Demetrius Devonte McGhee, 26, has been taken into custody after police made contact with him when he was released from a local hospital Monday night.

McGhee has been charged with four counts of capital murder and is now being held without bond at the Barbour County Jail.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.