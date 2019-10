GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gardendale Police Department has arrested a man for his involvement in a robbery of a plumbing service in Gardendale Sept. 30.

Lonnie Watkins King Jr. has been charged unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and second-degree theft of property.

King is also being charged with other crimes that stemmed from a separate theft two weeks prior.

Update on Latta Plumbing UBEVs:On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Detectives with the Gardendale Police Department… Posted by Gardendale Police Department on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

King has been transported to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

