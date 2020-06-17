Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Lomb Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Otto Alexander Smith, 24, was arrested Wednesday in connection to the death of Robert Lee Prowell Jr. on June 4.

Prowell was found on a roadway near Lomb Avenue and McMillon Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 2:30 a.m. He was transported to UAB where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Smith has been charged with capital murder and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

