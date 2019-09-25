Man arrested in connection to August double homicide near ASU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Montgomery Police Department has made an arrest in a shooting that killed two men and injured another two near Alabama State University’s campus on Aug. 15.

Anthony Thomas, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of second-degree assault in connection to the shooting. Thomas was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Thomas is accused of killing 24-year-old Justin Martin and 21-year-old Jacquez Hall. MPD says after an initial investigation, it appears the incident was a drug transaction gone wrong.

Thomas is currently being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $410,500 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

