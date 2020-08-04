Man arrested in Bessemer shootout that injured innocent bystander

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested a man who was involved in a shootout last week that injured an innocent bystander in a Family Dollar parking lot.

According to Bessemer PD, 24-year-old Aaron Foster and another male got into an argument in the parking lot July 27. A shootout ensued and someone not involved in the incident was struck by gunfire. They were taken to UAB and treated for their injuries.

Foster was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied/unoccupied vehicle and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

No other information has been released at this time.

LATEST POSTS