Man arrested for shooting into occupied dwelling in Brookside

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Brookside Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly shot into an occupied dwelling Monday morning.

According to Brookside PD, Joseph Dodd was identified as the suspect following an initial investigation.

Authorities say around 5:30 a.m., officers arrived to the scene in the area of Pickle Drive and Coalburg Road. Dodd was later located and arrested.

Dodd has been charged with attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

