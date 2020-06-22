Man arrested for shooting at motel staff, guest after not being allowed to stay in room past checkout time

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man after he allegedly shot at staff members and a guest at a Motel 6 Thursday morning.

According to TPD, 21-year-old Timothy Lee Temms and a female acquaintance had gotten into an argument with the motel staff about staying in the room past their checkout time.

Temms and the female left the motel only to return a short time later with a firearm and began shooting at two staff members and a guest of the motel. Several motel rooms were struck as well as a bystander’s vehicle.

After an initial investigation, TPD obtained warrants for Temms’ arrest. He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied building and one count of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. He is being held on a $230,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS