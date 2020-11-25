Man arrested for murdering stepfather after confrontation over alleged assault

CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and charged him in the murder of his stepfather.

Jacob Naquade Chambers, 33, called authorities to a residence in the 7500 block of Weems Road in Clay Tuesday afternoon saying he had shot 56-year-old Paul Edward Trull Jr.

Once on the scene, deputies discovered Trull suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Chambers remained on the scene and was later taken into custody for questioning. He was then charged with murder.

JCSO says Chambers was upset at his stepfather about a confrontation regarding the assault of another family member.

No other information has been released at this time. Chambers is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

