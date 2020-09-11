Man arrested for June murder of 62-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 62-year-old woman back in June.

Lovell Travis, 27, is accused of murdering of 62-year-old Brenda Lee Jordan on June 6. Jordan was shot while being a passenger in a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Travis has been charged with capital murder and illegally possessing a firearm. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

